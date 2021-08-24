While the Covid-19 situation continues to become better in Visakhapatnam and the rest of Andhra Pradesh, it is still not the time to breathe easy. Among 111 municipalities and corporations in Andhra Pradesh, only a few have more than 100 active cases each. Among all the urban bodies, Vizag has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases- 556 as of Monday. In the rest of the state, East Godavari and Prakasam districts are continuing to report a higher number of cases.

According to the officials of the Medical and Health Department, the number of cases is currently below 100 and is on a decline, with only 54 cases reported on Monday. The rate of Covid-19 positivity is hovering around 2-2.5 percent. Though the numbers are lower compared to the previous months, doctors have highlighted that the graph of active cases is not dropping down which is a worrying sign for Vizag. With a slew of festivals coming up, the rush seen in market areas is concerning the officials about the spread of the virus. Recently, a decision was taken to close the RK Beach Road after 5 pm on weekends, barring people from entering the beach. The night curfew in the state has also been extended till 4 September, with the timings being 11 pm to 6 am.

On Tuesday, a panel set up under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) predicted that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to strike between September- October. Experts have urged the states to accelerate the vaccination process for all age groups. So far, more than 80 percent of individuals above 45 years of age have been vaccinated in Visakhapatnam. Mothers, pregnant women and teachers are now being given priority in the vaccination process. Also, vaccination has begun for individuals above 18 years of age.

In Vizag, the second wave of the pandemic showed its worst in May when a number of Covid-19 cases as high as 2,000 were being reported daily. As the caseload dropped down in June, curfew continued with a change in relaxation timings. By July, cases dropped to below 200, recording a 5 percent positivity rate. But the number of active cases hasn’t come down as expected and that is why people need to continue being cautious and following Covid-19 norms.