The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam breached the 13,000 mark with the district recording its biggest single day spike yet on Sunday. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19, 1227 more individuals in Visakhapatnam tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total count to 13,559. The district reported 8390 active cases, 4531 discharges. The death moved closer to the 100-mark with four more patients succumbing to the infection taking the total causalities to 98.

As the COVID-19 tally increased, Visakhapatnam reported 325 very active clusters, 145 active clusters, 377 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters until Sunday. Dadiveerinaidu Street, Dasaraigedda Road, Durganaidu Street, Jagannatha Theatre road, Karri Pyidayagari Veedhi, Karri Vari Veedhi, Karri Peddayyagari Veedhi, Kasapa Street, Lokavari Veedhi, Madhura Nagar, Malla Veedhi, Meherbaba Street, Miriyala colony, Old Burma Colony, Pedda Veedhi, Polimera Veedhi, Poolbhag Road, Pudimadaka Road, Raghavendra Swamy Street, Raithu Sangam, Ramalayam Veedhi, Salapuvani Palem, Seethamma Talli Temple Street, Sri Ram Nagar Colony, Vegi Street, Veternity Hospital Area, Vigyan Samithi Area, Vijayaramarajupeta, Water Tank Road, Women’s College Road were notified as the 30 new containment clusters.

For information regarding COVID-19 tests in Visakhapatnam, citizens can contact the concerned control room at 0891-2501233 or 0891-2501244.4

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 8555 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday as the total rose to 1,58,764. While 6272 individuals recovered in the said period, 67 succumbed to the virus. 52,834 (33,679 VRDL+Trunat+NACO and 19,155 Rapid Antigen) samples were tested. So far, Andhra Pradesh as tested 20,65,407 samples. As per the bulletin released on Sunday, the state accounted for 74404 active cases, 82866 discharges, and 1474 deaths.

The authorities in Andhra Pradesh recently launched a new live tracking website where citizens across the state can check the availability of beds in COVID hospitals. The live tracker set up by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department gives district-wise information on beds in the ICU ward, General Ward, Oxygen beds, and Ventilator beds.