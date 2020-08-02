OTT platforms have come out all guns blazing with top-notch content over the past few weeks. The competition seems to be fierce, with big players like Hotsar, Netflix and Amazon Prime releasing new movies online directly. So, if you’re confused about what to pick from the vast and ever-expanding collection on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, here are three new movies that you should binge this Sunday.

1. Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya

Venkatesh Maha – the creator of C/O Kancharapalem hits it out of the park again with his latest outing – Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya (UMUR) starring actor Satyadev in the lead. Much like his first film, Maha manages to highlight the beauty of the Visakhapatnam region. UMUR is a remake of Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram starring Fahadh Fasil. After his remarkable performance in G.O.D – Gods of Dharmapuri, Satya Dev is now being widely lauded for his portrayal of Mahesh. Catch this film for a calming, fun and engaging ride.

Now Streaming On: Netflix

2. Raat Akeli Hai

Netflix sweetheart Radhika Apte makes her way back to our screens with Raat Akeli Hai, featuring celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The plot revolves around the murder of Thakur Raghubeer Singh – a man of influence. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of a cop, trying to solve the murder, and suspects that a family member is involved in the conspiracy. The cast is impressive, starring Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi and Shivani Raghuvanshi in important roles. Raat Akeli Hai should be on your watchlist for an engaging drama, and of course, Radhika Apte.

Now Streaming On: Netflix

3. Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi, the biopic on world-famous mathematician is a unique tale of the woman behind the fame. Told from the eyes of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, the movie promises an objective retelling of Shakuntala Devi’s life as a mathematician, author, public speaker and mother. Vidya Balan aces her portrayal of the larger-than-life woman, complete with her humour, swag and quirks. Unlike many biopics that unfortunately become a white-washed ‘good things only’ version of the person long gone, Shakuntala Devi bites into the insecurities of the character. This one’s for Vidya Balan, Shakuntala Devi and Math fans.

Now Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video