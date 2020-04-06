COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 303 as 37 more test positive

The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday evening, reached 303 with 37 more individuals testing positive. Kurnool, which is currently the worst-hit district in the state, continued to grapple with the crisis as 18 fresh cases came to the light to take the count to 74 in the region. While Nellore reported 8 new cases, West Godavari and Kadapa saw the numbers go up by 5 cases and 4 cases respectively. Krishna and Prakasam districts, on the other hand, recorded one new COVID-19 case each, an update from the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh stated.

The update also revealed that another patient from Krishna district recovered from the infection and has been discharged. So far, six individuals have recovered across the state.

On Monday morning, Visakhapatnam accounted for 5 cases of the new COVID-19 cases that had been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Of these COVID-19 cases that recently came to light in Vizag, Akkayyapalem and Thatichetlapalem reported two each while a case belongs to Gajuwaka.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days. It may be noted that most of the recent cases have been linked to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin in Delhi in mid-March.

The COVID-19 tally in India has mounted to 4281 while 111 people have succumbed to the disease.