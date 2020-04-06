Strict surveillance at hot spots in Vizag due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Botcha Satyanarayana, gave directives to the city’s top officials in wake of the coronavirus scare. With escalating positive cases, the Minister on Monday stated that hot spots in Vizag to get stricter surveillance where the cases have been registered. He also said that extra teams must be sent to these localities so that each house can be inspected.

Further, directives were given to identify citizens with coronavirus symptoms and shift them to isolation wards in the city. Stating that disinfection work must be amplified, specifically in these neighbourhoods, Minister Botcha Satyanarayana asked officials to rent out the equipment required for this. Directives were also given to set up dedicated floors for treating COVID-19 patients in government hospitals identified by the health authorities.

The meeting also saw GVMC Commissioner, G. Srijana (IAS), and Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), in attendance, along with other top officials. Speaking at the meeting held at Circuit House, Collector V Vinay Chand stated that the newly inaugurated testing facility in King George Hospital (KGH) can do screenings of up to 270 tests in a day.

Giving an update on the situation in Visakhapatnam, the Collector said that of the 504 samples sent for testing, 166 were negative. The total negative cases as of today (6 April 2020) is 472 while test results for 12 patients are awaited. 20 patients tested positive for coronavirus are undergoing treatment in the city. Minister Botcha Satyanarayana appealed to citizens to remain calm, as all efforts are being made by the Government to contain the virus.

Of the five coronavirus positive cases that have recently come to light in Vizag, Akkayyapalem and Thatichetlapalem account for two each while a case belongs to Gajuwaka. These have been marked as hot spots in Vizag to control the spread of coronavirus in the community.