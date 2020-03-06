Chinese ship held off Visakhapatnam coast amid coronavirus scare

The global number of people affected by the novel coronavirus has reportedly neared the 100,000 mark. With the virus taking a toll in India as well, the officials have been asked to stay vigilant to contain the spread of the disease. While it was earlier reported that 5 coronavirus suspects in Visakhapatnam were placed under observation, an incoming Chinese ship, named Fortune Hero, called for action on Thursday.

As per reports, the ship currently has about 22 people on board. While 17 of them are known to be from China, the remaining crew is from Myanmar. An Odisha-based private firm had reportedly sought permissions a month ago for the ship to be docked at Visakhapatnam port. However, given the recent outbreak of coronavirus, the officials have currently held the Chinese ship off the Visakhapatnam coast.

The ship is currently idling off the coast as the concerned teams have been collecting medical samples of those onboard for virus testing. Any further step in regard to the ship is expected to take place determined by the outcome of the results.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 31 with a person in Delhi testing positive for the infection on Friday. With the toll on the rise, the authorities have been advising people to stay alert and follow the necessary precautions to prevent coronavirus from affecting them.