Vizag likely to soon get its first tourist police station

Visakhapatnam police have much to look forward to, as police stations across the city are in for a major overhaul. Even as the State is rapidly setting up new Disha Police Stations in various districts, the plans to set up a tourist police station and a forensic lab in Vizag have been approved. The long-pending tourism police station is likely to see the light of day, now that a 2000 sq yard plot has been identified near Jodugullapalem for the same.

The intention behind setting up the police station is to ensure the safety of the tourists travelling to Visakhapatnam with the footfall continuing to increase every year. The Buddhist heritage sites, well-maintained beaches, vibrant marine life of Vizag attract both domestic and international travelers every year. The new tourist police station is being set up in a bid to make the tourists feel safer.

A modern forensic laboratory that would be helpful for the new Disha Police Stations is also likely to be set up across an area of two acres in Marripalem. Apart from the tourist police station and Disha Police Stations, authorities also plan to convert the Dwaraka Nagar, Arilova and PM Palem stations into ‘model police stations.’ These will include a reception area, corporate style offices – cubicles for the police officers, dedicated enclosures for all the accused, and creches for children of the staff.