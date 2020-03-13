Coronavirus in Andhra: Theatres in Nellore shut down amid the outbreak

Movie theatres across Nellore have shut down for business as per the District Collector’s orders after a patient tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The current orders state that the theaters must remain shut for the next two days.

In the wake of the latest developments that have sent the town into a frenzy, parents of school children and college-going youngsters have opined that all educational institutions too, must be shut temporarily. Reports state that the district officials have been discussing such a possibility. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

A foreign returnee in Nellore who was admitted into the Government General Hospital tested positive for coronavirus as per the medical reports received from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences in Tirupathi on Thursday. The patient’s kin and house staff kept in isolation as well. The health officials in an official press note have reported that the 24-year-old’s health is currently stable. He had returned from Italy, which is currently under lockdown.

District Collector Seshagiri Babu stated that all arrangements in Nellore are being taken care of and that there is no reason to panic overtly. Meanwhile, Asha workers and Anganwadi staff have been directed to do a door-to-door survey to collect data of people who returned from abroad since February 10.

As per official statements, 331 people are currently under observation, of whom 12 have been kept in hospitals. 55 samples were tested – of which one tested positive and 47 negative. Seven patients who returned from Italy around the same time have also been kept in isolation. Their test results are awaited.