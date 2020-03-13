TTD sets up three coronavirus awareness centres in Tirupati

In the wake of the coronavirus scare that has gripped people around the world, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set up three awareness centres for the benefit of the pilgrims. The camps have been set up at Alipiri tollgate, Srivari Mettu, and two footpath routes along Tirumala. The centres have been set up to spread awareness about the virus among pilgrims and educate them on all the precautionary measures they can take individually.

TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy made the announcement on Thursday after a high-level review meeting with all the HoDs of Tirumala at Gokulam Conference Hall. All the HoDs were directed to take up awareness programmes for their staff members regarding coronavirus.

Further, the TTD authorities asked pilgrims to avoid visiting Tirupati if they were suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Thermal screeners have been arranged to identify pilgrims with unusually high body temperature so that prompt medical care can be provided to them.

Advisories were issued to the pilgrims to cancel or postpone their trip to May this year. The authorities stated that any paid amount for advance booking at TTD would be refunded to the pilgrims in the event that they cancel their visit to the shrine.

TTD Health Officer Dr R R Reddy and Chief Medical Officer Dr Nageswara Rao were instructed to ensure that the awareness programs are being carried out as per schedule.