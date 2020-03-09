Coronavirus scare: TTD asks unwell devotees to avoid trip to Tirupati

As the toll of coronavirus (COVID-19) fails to see a decline, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) have asked devotees to skip the trip to Tirupati if they’re suffering from symptoms of the virus, like cough, cold, and fever.

TTD Additional Executive Officer, AV Dharma Reddy, said that devotees must take precautions to contain the spread of the virus. Issuing guidelines to maintain hygiene at the holy shrine, temple authorities have asked visitors to carry masks and sanitisers and maintain a distance of at least a metre. Given the high footfall that the temple town of Tirupati generally witnesses, devotees have also been requested to postpone their visit given the outbreak of coronavirus.

As per TTD, individuals suffering from mild fever will be tested with thermal screeing. Those who are found to carry positive symptoms of coronavirus will be sent to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) for treatment. Reportedly, disinfection procedures will be carried out every two hours at darshan queue complexes, reservation areas, tonsuring complexes, and Anna Prasadam.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 43 with four individuals testing positive on Monday. It may be noted that Andhra Pradesh has not reported of any coronavirus cases till date.