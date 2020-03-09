Disha Police Station inaugurated in Visakhapatnam on Women’s Day

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS), along with Principal District and Sessions Judge B.S. Bhanumathi, inaugurated Disha Police Station at Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D Prasad Reddy, DCPs S. Ranga Reddy and B. Uday Bhaskar, and ACP (West) Swaroopa Rani were among those who attended the event.

Reportedly, two ACP or Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank officers, five Sub-Inspectors (SI), 38 constables and six head constables will be available round the clock at the Disha Police Station in Visakhapatnam. Assuring speedy action, Mr Meena appealed to the citizens to lodge complaints at the station.

The CP had earlier informed that the ‘One Stop Centre’ at the King George Hospital (KGH) premises will also provide assistance to any complainant, who registers cases the Disha Act. A Sub Inspector will be stationed at the centre to register zero FIRs against those who assault women and children. A team of duty doctors, led by a gynaecologist, one officer from the legal department, and one counsellor will also be present at the centre.

The Disha Police Station was conceptualised in Andhra Pradesh in a bid to provide speedy for victims (women and children) of harassment, sexual assault, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Disha Act, 2019. The Act rules that trial in such cases needs to be completed within 14 days and the verdict must be pronounced within 21 days.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (IPS) inaugurated the Guntur Urban Police District’s Disha Women Police Station in Guntur on Sunday.