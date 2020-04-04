COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh: Tally in the state mounts to 190 

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh has now soared to 190. As per a media bulletin released by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state has reported 10 new COVID-19 cases within 7 hours as on 4 April 2020. Out of the newly reported cases, Krishna District recorded 5 cases, Guntur registered 3 cases, while Prakasam and Anantapur reported one case each.

Taking to Twitter, the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh informed that the homes of the COVID-19 positive patients are kept under isolation as an immediate precaution. All the primary contacts of the patients are moved to the quarantine centres, the department added.

It may be noted that out of the 190 reported cases in the state, 90 of the patients took part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin in Delhi. While Visakhapatnam reported 15 cases, four of them attended the religious meeting. The location of the four patients are mentioned as follows:

Patient 41 belongs to Santhi Nagar near NAD Kotha Road

Patient 42 resides at Akkayapalem

Patient 43 is a resident of Gajapathanagar

Patient 44 lives in ITA Junction, Kancharapalem.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), informed that a total of 492 samples were tested in the district. While 284 tested negative, and 15 tested positive for COVID-19, the rest of the results are awaited.