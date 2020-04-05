AP coronavirus cases total rises to 226 in 12hrs. As per the recent media bulletin, released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, AP coronavirus cases total rises 34. This included 7 cases from Chittor, 23 cases from Kurnool. Also 2 cases from Prakasam, and Nellore Districts respectively. Total number COVID-19 recovered cases in Andhra Pradesh stands at 4

No new cases in Vizag have been reported as on Sunday morning. Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), informed that 200 people are in isolation centres while 138 people in quarantine centres in the district. He stated that a total of 492 samples were tested in the district. While 284 tested negative and 15 tested positive for COVID-19, the rest of the results are awaited as on April 4.