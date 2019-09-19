Complete list of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Members

The Andhra Pradesh State Government, on Wednesday, released the list of people nominated as members to the Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The number of members has been increased from 19 to 29. YSRCP Member of Parliament from Ongole, YV Subba Reddy, had been chosen as the Chairman to preside over the committee. Surprisingly, only 3 women have been nominated into the 29-member Trust Board. This stands apart from the State Government’s decision, four days ago, to reserve 50% quota for women in temple boards.

The A.P. State Government had amended the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act, 1987 on 14 September 2019. The amendment increased the number of members in the TTD Trust Board from 19 to 29 while also keeping more representation from other states. The trust board consists of 8 members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, 4 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Karnataka, 1 from Maharashtra and Delhi respectively while the remaining 4 will be ex-officio members.

The Members list of TTD Trust Board comprises of some prominent Indian personalities. Former BCCI President and MD of India Cements Ltd., N Srinivasan, who is known to be a devoted contributor to the Tirupati Temple, returns to the Trust Board. Writer, and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Narayana Murthy has also been elected for the third time.

UV Ramanamurthy Raju, MLA from the town of Yelamanchilli, is the only member from Visakhapatnam District in the TTD trust board.

Here’s the complete list of TTD trust board members: