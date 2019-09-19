Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation to organise job fair in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is all set to conduct job fair, at Pendurthi and Rushikonda, in Vizag.

The APSSDC Visakhapatnam District Officer, informed on Wednesday, that a ‘Skill Connect Drive’ will be conducted at Adarsh Degree College in Pendurthi, Vizag. This will take place on 20 September 2019. VijayaSri Organics, Flipkart, Big Basket, and SIONIC Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. will take part in the job mela.

According to a notification, released by APSSDC, the candidates with a specialization in either Bio-Chemistry or Computer Science or Chemistry are eligible for the role of Trainee Chemist. Likewise, students who passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Intermediate are eligible for the role of the delivery boy. Furthermore, the notification also suggested that only male candidates are eligible to apply for the aforementioned jobs.

The candidates are asked to apply for the job fair, by registering on the official website. Furthermore, the candidates are also required to download the admit card from the website. The admit card, along with certificates of qualifying examination, photocopies of their Aadhar card and updated resume are required to be submitted at the Skill Connect Drive. The selected candidates will be posted in Visakhapatnam with the monthly salary varying from Rs 10,000/- to Rs 15,000/- depending on the hiring company.

Date: 20-09-2019

Timings: 9 AM TO 5 PM

Venue: Adarsh Degree College, Balaji Nagar, Pendurthi

Contact: 9177564062, 9010023033.

On a different note, the APSSDC released another notification on its official Twitter account.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive will be held for IIC Technologies Ltd. at Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam, on 20 September 2019. The APSSDC is looking forward to filling a hundred vacancies. Candidates between 18 to 28 years are allowed to apply for the job fair. Furthermore, the candidates with a specialization in Electrical and Electronics are eligible for the post of Computer-Aided Drawing (CAD) Engineer. Likewise, a graduate from any stream can apply for the role of a Photogrammetrist.

The notification of the job fair states that interested candidates are expected to register through the official website. They will also have to submit the admit card, resume, and a passport size photograph. Post which, personal interviews will be held on Saturday. There are four interview rounds, which include Initial Human Resources (HR), Technical, Operations Manager and Final Human Resources (HR). The selected candidates will be posted at IIC Technologies of Visakhapatnam, with Rs 1.45 lakh salary per annum.

Drive Date: 20-09-2019

Timings: 9 AM TO 5 PM

Venue: IIC Technologies, Plot No. 3, Hill No. 3, IT Park, Rushikonda, Vizag.

Contact: Bhagya Raj, Recruitment Wing-Siemens Project – APSSDC: 8143969062