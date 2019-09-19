After striking gold at the box office, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is now available on Netflix. The film, which was released on 21 June, struck a major chord with the audience to end up as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, thus far.

Collecting close to Rs 300 crore, the film emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The Sandeep Vanga directorial had even broken numerous box office records whilst its run in the theatres. The release of Kabir Singh on Netflix comes as big news for several fans who had been waiting eagerly to watch the film online.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh came as the official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which had scored a massive hit in 2017. The film essays the story of Kabir, a hot-headed medico, who suffers from anger management issues and depression after things go sour with his girlfriend.

The film, albeit it enjoyed a dream run at the box office, was surrounded by a fair share of controversies. While a few critics lashed out at Kabir Singh being “misogynist” and “promoting toxic masculinity.” director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s interviews to a leading channel, post the film’s release, sparked widespread debates. The controversies didn’t seem to have an effect on the film’s spell at the ticketing windows.