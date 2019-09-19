Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer: Twitter heaps praise on the Chiranjeevi starrer

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer twitter reactions
Screengrab

The much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has taken the social media by storm. Released online by the filmmakers on Wednesday, the three-minute-long trailer has been trending on numerous platforms, clocking over 5 million views within just 4 hours of release. Showcasing Chiranjeevi in a powerful avatar as Narasimha Reddy, the trailer has been raking in an overwhelming response from all quarters. Applauding the film’s unit, numerous film personalities took to Twitter to share the reactions on the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer Twitter Reactions:

The magnum opus, starring Chiranjeevi is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led India’s first rebellion against the British rule. Made on a massive scale, the film features an ensemble star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannah and Jagapathi Babu among others. Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, under the banner of Konidela Production Company, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to hit the screens on 2 October.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

comments

moviessye raa narasimha reddysye raa narasimha reddy trailersye raa trailertelugu movies