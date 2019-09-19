Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer: Twitter heaps praise on the Chiranjeevi starrer

The much-awaited trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has taken the social media by storm. Released online by the filmmakers on Wednesday, the three-minute-long trailer has been trending on numerous platforms, clocking over 5 million views within just 4 hours of release. Showcasing Chiranjeevi in a powerful avatar as Narasimha Reddy, the trailer has been raking in an overwhelming response from all quarters. Applauding the film’s unit, numerous film personalities took to Twitter to share the reactions on the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Trailer Twitter Reactions:

Just proud!!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Check out the trailer!https://t.co/FVxentuPRb#SyeRaaTrailer — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 18, 2019

M E G A S T A R ❤ #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddyhttps://t.co/fWQt5lnAOE — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 18, 2019

#SyeRaaTrailer wowwwwwzzaaaa !! So much hearttttttttt … the hard work and the effort in every frame 🙏🙏 https://t.co/Ioh7J7T3ev amaaazee !! — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) September 18, 2019

Absolutely Epic!! Story of the unsung hero – Really looking forward to the release. My best wishes to Chiranjeevi sir @SrBachchan sir @tamannaahspeaks! @DirSurender @RathnaveluDop #RamCharan and the entire team of #SyeraaNarasimhareddy #SyeRaaTrailer 🤩 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) September 19, 2019

First time the movie seem to compete with MEGASTAR .The intensity in his eyes and voice is everlasting.2weeks seems like very long wait.First Day First Show chudalsinde .Gonthu poyela gola cheyalsinde #SyeRaaTrailer https://t.co/YtdXhmtVkU — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) September 18, 2019

Hard work and dedication like his career has just begun.

Syeraa looks like a new beginning.

We want 150 more sir!❤️#SyeRaaTrailer 🔥 — Nani (@NameisNani) September 18, 2019

Actor, dancer, performer, MEGASTAR.

Of the many people your passion & excellence has inspired,I am humbled to be one.Thanks to you,millions have the courage to follow their heart

The trailer is mindblowing!!will set the boxoffice on 🔥 https://t.co/tY05TGzThr #SyeRaaTrailer 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Mndarg5O6G — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 18, 2019

The magnum opus, starring Chiranjeevi is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who led India’s first rebellion against the British rule. Made on a massive scale, the film features an ensemble star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamannah and Jagapathi Babu among others. Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan, under the banner of Konidela Production Company, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to hit the screens on 2 October.