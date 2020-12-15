The construction of the much-awaited Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility in Vizag has neared completion. Built with Rs 9.70 crore at Jagadamba junction, the new facility is being touted as the first-of-its-kind mechanised automatic parking project in the country. As per sources, the Multi Level Car Parking facility in Vizag will be inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in January 2021, after which, it will be thrown open to the public.

Undertaken as one of the Smart City Projects, by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), the upcoming G+5 facility at Jagadamba centre, has been equipped with modern facilities and can accommodate as many as 100 cars. The equipment will be functioning based on sensor signals to accommodate the cars. The MLCP facility will be featuring multiple entry points to enable citizens to enter the facility along different routes.

In late November, the officials of the Vizag Smart City wing manually inspected the horizontal and vertical movement of the parking panels. A trial run was also conducted to observe the functioning of the equipment.

While the foundation stone for the facility was laid last year, the construction activities hit quite a few roadblocks. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown resulted in a further delay in the works. However, with the government granting several relaxations to the lockdown rules, the construction activities assumed full form over the past few months. The MLCP expected to ease traffic congestion at Jagadamba junction, where finding a convenient parking spot is no easy task.