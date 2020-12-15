In an attempt to ease traffic congestion in the city, the Vishakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has proposed a multi-level car and two-wheeler parking (MLCP) facility at Siripuram. With an estimated budget of Rs 80 crore, the Metropolitan Authority is chalking out plans to design a multi-storeyed structure in order to cater to parking facilities as well as commercial activities in Vizag.

While the VMRDA will spend about Rs 60 crore from its exchequer on the project, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) will contribute the remaining Rs 20 crore under the Smart City project. Speaking to Yo!, VMRDA Chief Engineer (CE), Ram Mohan, informed that three levels of the upcoming complex at Siripuram- the basement, first, and second floors- will be utilised for the MLCP facility while the remaining six floors will be allotted for commercial activities. It is to be noted that the Metropolitan Authority will be leasing out the commercial space. The VMRDA CE added that the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) has been appointed as the consultant for the project. Sharing further details, he said, “This first-of-its-kind multi-level car parking facility in Vizag will be located opposite to the VMRDA Office at Siripuram, spread over 1.35 acres of land. The structure will be capable of facilitating as many as 510 cars and 792 two-wheelers.”

Stating that the consultant will submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in a day or two, Mr Ram Mohan informed that the construction activities of the project will commence by the end of January 2021.

It may be noted that another Multi Level Car Parking facility in the city, at Jagadamba, has neared completion and is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in January.