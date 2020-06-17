The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will be launching a new Tourism Boating Control Room at Rushikonda Beach in Vizag on Friday, 19 June 2020. The control room will be inaugurated by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from his camp office in Tadepalli via video conference on Friday afternoon. Andhra Pradesh is home natural water reserves ideal for water sports, boating, and other recreational activities. Authorities have recognised that the Papikondalu stretch, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Bhavani Island near Vijayawada regions are ideal for boating activities at present. Similarly, Rajahmundry and Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam have been deemed as ideal locations to set up jolly rides for tourists.

The APTDC authorities have stated that despite boating and beach-side activities being among the main tourist attractions in Andhra Pradesh, lack of care led to five major accidents over the past three years. The Andhra Pradesh state government previously constituted a committee to probe into the fatal Vasista Punnami Royal boat tragedy that took place in Kaluchuru in the Godavari river back in September 2019. Subsequently, the state government released new NOCs and orders constituting new rules for water sports in the state as per the committee’s suggestions and findings. As per the committee’s suggestions, similar boating control rooms will be set up at various tourist locations across the state.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will also be officially inaugurating boating control rooms at Gandi Pochamma and Rajamahendravaram,(East Godavari district), Singanapalli, Perantalapalli and Pochavaram (West Godavari district), Nagarjuna Sagar Boating Point in Guntur, Srisailam Boating Point in Kurnool and Berm Park in Vijayawada aside from the Beach Control Room in Vizag on Friday. Each control room in the state is set to have a tahsildar, policeman, lifeguards, patrolling staff, and ticket collectors to ensure the tourists’ safety and security.