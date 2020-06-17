Most of us have finished binge-watching a majority of newly released shows and movies much hyped on Netflix and Amazon Prime. While the two major OTT platforms have been boredom-savers during the lockdown, some interesting content caught our eye on other streaming platforms as well. Here’s a list of equally good Indian web series you can binge-watch on other OTT platforms other like Hotstar, Zee5, MX Player, and Voot.

5 Indian web series you must watch on Hotstar, Voot, Zee5 and MX Player:

#1 Loser

Telugu actor Priyadarshe, famous for his role as Kaushik in Pellichoopulu makes his OTT Web-series debut with ‘Loser.’ The show follows the life story of three characters with completely different socio-economic backgrounds and temperaments. The story of these sport aspirants makes Loser a highly entertaining and unique watch.

Where To Watch: Zee5

#2 Queen

Those of us who miss Telugu actor Ramya Krishna’s power-packed performance post Bahubali can now catch her in the Tamil/Telugu web-series ‘Queen.’ The series is based on the novel by Anita Sivakumaran going by the same name. With his new series, Director Gautham Menon proves that his repertoire extends beyond his signature romantic movies.

Where To Watch: MX Player

#3 G.O.D: Gods of Dharmapuri

Set in the rustic background of Rayalaseema, G.O.D showcases the region in a different light that goes deeper than the ‘Faction’ stereotype. Watch this show for its rich storytelling style and vintage quality. Actors Satya Dev, L.B. Sriram and Vizag’s Chandni Chowdary in the lead make the world of G.O.D come alive.

Where To Watch: Zee5

#4 Asur

It’s the season of Web Series debuts as Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi headlines ‘Asur – Welcome to The Dark Side.’ Right off the bat, Asur isn’t for the faint hearted – featuring Agoras and officers investigating serial killings across a city. Coupled with an impressive cast, Asur has the makings of the perfect binge-watch worthy show.

Where To Watch: Voot

#5 Special Ops

Special Ops follows the life of an R&AW agent Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) on a 19-year manhunt for a mastermind terrorist behind major attacks in India. The show features an impressive star cast with veteran actor Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, Karan Tacker, and Saiyami Kher (of Choked fame) playing important parts. Directed by Neeraj Pandey (director of M.S. Dhoni), Special Ops is the show to look out for in the suspense thriller genre.

Where To Watch: Hotstar