Last updated 31 mins ago

In a meeting held on 29 April at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reviewed the measures being taken to curb the increasing cases during the second wave of Covid-19. There had been numerous reports about the shortage of resources for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. In the wake of growing demand, the Chief Minister held a review talking on the availability of such resources. In this review meeting, CM Jagan covered topics such as hospital beds, treatment of patients, availability of staff and oxygen tanks.

The Chief Minister insisted on making more beds available for Covid-19 treatment at hospitals. “There should be no shortage of beds anywhere in the state of Andhra Pradesh for Covid‌ treatment,” he said. He instructed that there should be a minimum of 3,000 beds in the Covid Care Centers (CCC) of each district. The 3,000 beds should be divided in the ratio of 1,000 oxygen beds and 2,000 non-oxygen beds covering the Covid Care Centers (CCC).

In the review meeting, CM Jagan continued to state that no hospital should deny the admission of any patient. The patients should not face any trouble in seeking medical services. Arogyasri empanelled hospitals (Government-approved hospitals providing specialiseed treatment for Covid-19) shall also increase the rates charged for treatment of Covid-19. The same rates for treatment will also be charged at the government-run Arogyasri Hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

On the shortage of medical staff, the Chief Minister asserted on the immediate recruitment of the required doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff in all empanelled hospitals providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients. The ongoing treatment provided to the patients should not be disrupted due to a shortage of staff. All major hospitals providing treatment were ordered to recruit medical staff shift-wise. This should be done to increase the efficiency in treating the patients.

Oxygen tanks are the demand of the hour and are needed more than ever. To combat the shortage of supply, he said that all major hospitals must be established with 42 PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants. PSA plants are being set up to ensure an adequate supply is meted out to the hospitals, as oxygen is crucial for the treatment. He also directed the state for purchasing oxygen tankers to set them up at teaching hospitals that are also providing treatment to the affected patients. The oxygen tankers being provided must have a capacity of 10 kiloliters for hospitals and 1 kiloliter at other hospitals.

The following are the main important points from the Chief Minister’s review meeting:

The available number of beds to be increased at the hospitals

Every Covid Care Center, within each district, is to have 3,000 beds

There will be a standard increase in the rates charged for Covid-19 treatment across private and government hospitals

Additional medical staff to be hired to ensure efficient treatment of patients

Setting up of oxygen-producing plants at major hospitals to ensure adequate supply

Oxygen tankers to be provided at hospitals

He ordered that all the steps listed at the review be implemented as soon as possible.

At present, there are a total of 35,644 beds in 422 Covid-19 hospitals; including all the public and private hospitals present in Andhra Pradesh. Out of the beds present at these hospitals, 21,590 are occupied. About 79,000 patients have been subject to home isolation. 6,348 patients are in Covid Care Centers. 14,862 patients being treated on oxygen beds and 14,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, the officials present stated.

The review was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health, Alla Nani, Covid Command Control Special Officer, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy IAS, Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Anil Kumar Singhal IAS, Family Welfare Commissioner, Katamaneni Bhaskar, and several other officials.