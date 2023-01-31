The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is currently in Delhi for the curtain raiser of the Global Investors Summit, has reiterated that Visakhapatnam would be made the state’s capital. Addressing the investors, IT company heads and other dignitaries at the event this morning, AP CM Jagan stated, “Here I am to invite you to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital in the day to come.”

The chief minister of the state travelled to Delhi earlier today to attend the curtain raiser of the Global Investors Summit 2023. Earlier this month, AP Government officials faced severe criticism for not attending the Davos summit, where the Telangana IT Minister KTR made the most of the opportunity to grab investments worth Rs 21,000 crores.

Last evening, tension broke out in the CM camp after his special flight failed to take off from the Gannavaram Airport as he set off to travel to Delhi. Speaking at the event this morning, CM Jagan expressed he would shift his base to Visakhapatnam soon after making it the capital of Andhra Pradesh. “We are organising the Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam on 3 and 4 March, and I take this opportunity to personally invite you to the summit”, he added.

