Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on 1 July, 2024, launched the distribution of NTR Bharosa Pension. The Chief Minister personally visited a couple of houses in Penumaka village in Mangalagiri constituency in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday morning and handed over pensions to beneficiaries. He interacted with the beneficiaries to know their problems.

Under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, monthly social security pensions to the elderly, widows and other beneficiaries have been enhanced to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000. This was one of the election promises made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies. After visiting a couple of houses, Naidu addressed a Gram Sabha at the Masjid Centre. He said the new government made a beginning with the distribution of pensions. The TDP chief said that bringing light into the lives of people is the real welfare.

Chandrababu Naidu, who personally began the pension distribution process today, claimed that his government was following the principle of NTR, who said that society is a temple and people are God. The Chief Minister said that his vision was to see a society free of economic inequalities. Furthermore, pensions to all beneficiaries will be distributed on Monday (July 1). 1.25 lakh employees from the village and ward secretariats have been enlisted for this purpose.

Over 65.31 lakh beneficiaries across the state will receive pensions on Monday. Beneficiaries of 28 different sections in Andhra will be receiving the revised pensions, including the arrears for the past three months. The total amount distributed to every beneficiary will be Rs 7,000 (Rs 4,000 monthly pension for June and Rs 3,000 arrears of the past three months).

The old, widows, single women, handloom workers, toddy tappers, fishermen, transgenders and artistes of different kinds will be getting Rs 4,000 as a pension, while for physically challenged will be getting a Rs 6,000 pension (revised from Rs 3,000 per month). 24,318 beneficiaries, who are suffering from serious ailments, will be getting an increased pension of Rs 15,000 (revised from Rs 5,000).

The additional burden on the exchequer due to the revision of pension is expected to be more than Rs 819 crore per month while the total amount being distributed as pension per month now amounts to Rs 4,408 crore, which is now being distributed in a single day. The state government will have to bear an extra Rs 1,650 crore to clear the dues for the past three months.