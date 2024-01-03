For survivors of sexual abuse in India, finding the right support is essential. This article aims to highlight 10 sexual abuse helpline organisations in India that are dedicated to providing assistance, resources, and a safe space for those who have experienced sexual abuse. It’s crucial to raise awareness about the help available and encourage survivors to take the brave step of seeking support. These Indian organizations play a vital role in providing support and helplines tailored to the unique challenges faced by survivors of sexual abuse in the country. By spreading awareness about these organizations, we hope to encourage survivors to seek the assistance they deserve and take steps towards healing.

SNEHI



SNEHI focuses on child sexual abuse prevention and support. They provide counselling services, awareness programs, and resources for survivors. Snehi aims to support people by raising awareness, educating them and advocating for them and offering counselling and support.

You might also like No Content Available

Website: https://www.snehi.org.in/

Sakshi



Sakshi is a non-governmental organization working to combat sexual harassment and assault. They offer counselling, and legal support, and conduct awareness campaigns. Sakshi has been working actively in the last three decades in the field of prevention of gender-based violence and discrimination.

Website: https://www.sakshi.org.in/

RAHI Foundation



The RAHI Foundation specializes in supporting survivors of child sexual abuse. They provide counselling, training, and advocacy for survivors. Rahi is the first and only organization in India for women survivors of Incest and Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) since 1996. RAHI also straddles the different and strongly related areas of Women’s Rights, Child Rights, Mental Health, Trauma, and Sexuality.

Website: https://www.rahifoundation.org/

JAGORI



JAGORI focuses on women’s rights and offers support for survivors of gender-based violence. They conduct workshops, provide counselling, and advocate for policy changes.

Website: https://www.jagori.org/

Enfold India



Enfold India works towards creating safe spaces for survivors of child sexual abuse. They offer counselling services, workshops, and training programs. Enfold’s prevention team had based its education on life skills like self-awareness, emotional management, decision-making, relationships etc from the very beginning.

Website: http://enfoldindia.org/

Arpan



Arpan is committed to preventing child sexual abuse and healing survivors. They provide counselling, educational programs, and resources for individuals and communities.

Website: https://www.arpan.org.in/

Centre for Sexuality and Rights

This organisation focuses on sexual and reproductive health rights. They offer counselling, and support groups, and advocate for comprehensive sex education.

Website: https://www.centreforsexuality.ca/about-us/

Vimochana



Vimochana works towards empowering survivors of sexual abuse through counselling, legal aid, and community awareness programs.

Website: https://vimochana.co.in/

Maitri India



Maitri India focuses on gender-based violence and offers support for survivors. They provide counselling, and legal assistance, and conduct awareness campaigns.

Website: https://www.maitriindia.org/

Counselling Resource Center (CRC)



CRC Mumbai is dedicated to mental health and offers counselling services for survivors of sexual abuse. They focus on providing a safe and supportive environment.

Website: https://crcncc.org/get-help/counseling-services/

Remember, reaching out for support is a courageous act that can pave the way for a brighter future. These sexual abuse helpline organisations in India have paved the way for a brighter and better future for our country.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.