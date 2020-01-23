Three months after Godavari boat tragedy, boating services resume in Vizag

Three months after the tragic boat capsize near Kachaluru of Devipatnam Mandal, in the East Godavari district, the boating services, run by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), have been resumed in Vizag.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Government suspended boating services across the State after the horrific accident had claimed over 70 lives. With the facilities passing the fitness tests conducted by the officials, the boating services in Vizag were relaunched by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao. Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and APTDC officials were also present on the occasion.

The officials have issued strict guidelines for running the boating services. As part of bolstering the safety of the boat rides, drivers and other personnel have been imparted training by a Goa-based firm. Furthermore, tourists will need to wear life jackets and other safety gear while availing the facilities. While the boats are currently being operated at Rushikonda and Fishing Harbour, private players have not yet been granted permission to operate in other areas of the city.

Reportedly, the Tourism Department has been on the lookout for new places that can facilitate boating services in Vizag. The officials have also been mooting to develop water tourism in the areas of Araku and Paderu among others.