As the nation-wide debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in conjunction with the National Population Register (NPR) gains steam, the Andhra Pradesh government has announced that the NPR exercise will be conducted in the State. However, the government order states that the citizens will not be required to furnish their documents, and information to the officials can be given on a voluntary basis.

It has been officially announced that the exercise will be undertaken between the months of April and September this year for a period of 45 days as part of the Census of India 2021.

A Government Order (GO) was released by Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar directed to all Principal Census Officers, District Collectors, and Municipal Commissioners in the state. The GO by the Andhra Pradesh Govt stated that in view of the many doubts and apprehensions concerning the NPR, citizens would not be required to provide any documents to the officials. Further, it was stated that the enumerators will be required to only record the answers given by people. They were also directed to not press for any information if the citizens do not wish to reveal it. The GO further claimed that the officials are being trained to undertake the exercise.

District Collectors were directed to ensure that training classes for Census functionaries include all the rules mentioned in the order.

The National Population Register is a register of residents in the country, that comprises of demographic and biometric details.