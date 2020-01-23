Vizag girl honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

At a glittering function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi, on Wednesday, Akula Sai Samhitha, a student of Class X of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Vizag, cornered glory by receiving the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar- 2020 from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. She was also invited to participate in the Republic Day Parade on 26 January 2020.

A Sai Samhitha, a Gold Medalist in the cadet girls category in Artistic Skating in Artistic Skating category at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship Held at Namwon, South Korea in the year 2018 has won over 65 medals in Roller Skating so far.

RJ Rathnakar, Managing Trustee, Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust, Puttaparthi, SG Chalam, State President, Sri Sathya Sai Seva organization, AP & Convener, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, A. Kousalya, Principal, Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar, Visakhapatnam, governing body members, staff have congratulated the Vizag prodigy on receiving the coveted award.

The Government of India has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional merit in innovation, scholastic, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or any other field which deserves recognition.