Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has promised limitless entertainment and continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling tasks, dramatic nominations, and unexpected plot twists. As the BB Hotel task concludes, the competition heats up, and the battle for the Mega Chief begins. Below are the key highlights from the latest episode:

1. BB Hotel Task Conclusion:

The BB Hotel task wrapped up in this episode, with the staff continuing to entertain the guests through performances and services. Mid-task, Bigg Boss introduced a twist, swapping roles among the participants:

Teja: Assistant to Rohini and Avinash

Hariteja: A proud mother eager to make her son a hero

Mehaboob: Hariteja’s son

Gautam: A playful boyfriend to Nayani

Prithvi: The son of hotel owner Nabeel

Prerana: The hotel manager, with a romantic interest in Avinash

With their new roles, the OG and Royal clan enhanced the task with more entertaining performances, creating humorous scenarios for the audience. Special menu items, provided by Bigg Boss, were served exclusively to the guests, adding an extra layer of excitement.

2. Star Performers:

Several housemates were awarded stars for their notable performances: Seetha received a star from herself for her patience and contributions. Yashmi earned a star from Gautam for her service efforts. Rohini rewarded Manikanta for persisting till the end of the Physical Strength Challenge.

3. Physical Strength Challenge:

In a special challenge designed to test the physical endurance of OG clan members, the Royal clan created four tasks: frog jump, lemon and spoon race, balancing two glasses of water on one leg, and searching for utensils in a pool. After fierce competition, Nikhil emerged victorious and was awarded a star by Gangavva.

4. The Gulab Jamun Incident:

A lighthearted moment unfolded when the Royal clan ordered desserts from the hotel. While preparing to serve, Nabeel discovered that some of the prepared gulab jamuns had been eaten.

The OG clan members were adamant that none of them ate the sweet and were tensed that the Royal clan would use this as a point for nominations in the next week.

It was later revealed that Avinash and Teja had consumed them while collecting lemons for the spoon race, causing a playful stir among the housemates.

5. Save the Water Challenge:

In the Save the Water challenge, housemates had to transport water to their clan’s aquariums to earn 25,000 rupees for the BB Hotel task. The first round saw Nikhil, Prithvi, and Nabeel representing the OG clan, while the Royal clan fielded Mehaboob, Gautam, and Hariteja. The second round intensified as the sanchalaks were also allowed to participate, adding to the physical strain. After a close contest, the OG clan collected 7.8 litres of water, surpassing the Royals’ 7 litres, and secured victory.

6. The Stolen Money Controversy:

There was a tense moment when 6,500 rupees were discovered missing from the Royal clan’s funds. Seetha admitted to taking the money before the task began. While some members of the OG clan argued that this was part of the game, others, including Nabeel, felt it was unethical. After deliberation, Seetha returned the money, expressing her gratitude to Hariteja for awarding her a star.

Despite the incident, the Royals ended the task with 1,16,500 rupees, while the hotel staff finished with 1,08,500 rupees, making the Royals the winners of the BB Hotel task.

Sneak Peek into Today’s Episode:

1. Mega Chief Selection

A clash ensues between Prerana and Nabeel, with Prerana accusing Nabeel of being immature, leading to a heated exchange. The Royal clan selected the best performers of the week namely Nayani Pavani, Mehaboob, Avinash, Gautam, Rohini, and Hariteja. Meanwhile, Gangavva argued she deserves to be a top performer due to her strong role in the house.

2. Mega Chief Challenge

In the Mega Chief selection task, contestants will don velcro vests and try to block as many balls the housemates throw as possible. Housemates will throw balls to support their favourite contestant, with those receiving the fewest balls being eliminated.

The promo teases a tearful Nayani Pavani expressing disappointment over her loss, while Rohini shares her thoughts to Vishnu Priya on her conduct during the task.

As the weekend approaches, so does the deadline for voting. Make sure to cast your vote and save your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant from elimination through Disney+ Hotstar or by dialling the numbers below:

Prithviraj: Dial 7997983709

Seetha: Dial 7997983710

Yashmi: Dial 7997983714

Gangavva: Dial 7997983716

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.