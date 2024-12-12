The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will air at 7 pm on 15th December, with the evicted contestants present along with several celebrity guests. According to the rumour mill, the Icon star, Allu Arjun will be the chief guest of the grand finale episode. Puspha 2 is the ‘Fastest Movie to Gross 1,000 crores’, shattering all records at the box office.

The housemates have increased the winner’s prize money to Rs 54,57,602/-, making it the largest prize money in Bigg Boss Telugu history. The host, Akkineni Nagarjua, also mentioned that the prize money might increase or decrease, depending on their performance.

Voting Numbers:

Vote for your favourite contestant through the Disney+ Hostar app or by dialling the numbers given below:

Gautam: 7997983717

Nikhil: 7997983707

Nabeel: 7997983704

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983715

Highlights:

Yesterday’s episode had entertainment, action-packed games, and limitless comedy. Here are the main highlights:

Vantalakka cast:

Vaishnavi and Krishna from the serial Vantalakka entered the house, conducted a fun game, and played an interactive task, promising limitless entertainment and fun for the audience. The housemates and the guests played a game. The housemates won the task, winning 10,928/- for the winner’s prize money.

Food Surprise:

The housemates sent some of their bajjis for Bigg Boss to taste. They continued to banter funny. Later, when the housemates were carrying the bajjis into the store room, Bigg Boss surprised them by sending in some pizzas and cool drinks. The housemates thanked Bigg Boss for the surprise.

Maguva O Maguva’s cast:

Chanti and Sindura from the serial Maguva O Maguva visited the house and conducted an interactive game, earning laughs from the audience. The housemates and the Maguva O Maguva’s cast participated in the game, entertaining the audience. The housemates won 10,010/- to the winner’s prize money.

Promo:

The audience eagerly awaits the contestant’s journey, as it is one of the most special moments for the contestants. Today’s promo highlights Gautam’s journey, showcasing his resilient personality and fierce gameplay. The promo looks promising for Gautam’s fans, who took to social media to showcase their approval and excitement.

Where to Watch?

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa daily at 10 pm, don’t forget to save your favourite contestants using the above voting numbers.

