Visakhapatnam is all set to become Andhra Pradesh’s IT hub. According to a 2023 report by Deloitte and NASSCOM Visakhapatnam is emerging as a prominent IT destination. Recently, Google signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to launch its operations in Visakhapatnam. As Visakhapatnam is gearing up for an IT boom, here are all the IT companies coming up in the city of destiny.

1. Raheja Group’s IT Park

In addition to establishing a new Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam, Raheja Group plans to create an IT space and an international convention centre. The foundation stone for the mall was laid in 2023, and the construction is expected to create 8,000 jobs. The government has allotted 17 acres of land for the project in Kailasapuram, 13 acres will be used for the mall and the rest for the construction of an IT space and convention centre.

2. Google AI Initiative

Recently, the tech giant Google has shown interest in setting up its centre in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh government and Google signed an MoU that focuses on a major AI initiative.

3. TCS Campus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is going to set up a new IT facility in Visakhapatnam. The company aims to generate over 10,000 jobs. The TATA group also reportedly expressed readiness to put up 20 more hotels all over the state as well.

4. Infosys to Launch Second Campus

Nara Lokesh shared that Infosys is likely to launch its second campus in the city and the government is on the lookout for a suitable place for it.

5. Adani Data Centre and Technology Park

The Infrastructure giant Adani Group has initiated the construction of two data centres in Visakhapatnam worth Rs 21,844 crore. These centres coming up in Madhurwada and Kapulappada are expected to create 50,000 jobs.

6. SimplyFi Softech

SimplyFI Softech is an innovative blockchain and AI developers are set to put up their new office for the AI Centre of Research and Excellence in Rushikonda IT Park. The building is expected to open by January 2025.

Apart from these, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister, Nara Lokesh shared his plans to invite the top 100 IT companies to establish their operations in Visakhapatnam. In his recent visit to the United States, he held talks with various data companies.

The city of destiny is evolving and we are excited to see all these new developments! What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!

