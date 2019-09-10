Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has entered its eighth week. With Ali Reza getting evicted from the show, in the latest round of elimination, the house now accommodates eleven contestants. They are Shiva Jyoti, Ravi Krishna, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj, Shilpa Chakravarthy, Vithika Sheru and Varun Sandesh. Interestingly, the housemates were put through an open nomination process, on Monday. While Baba Bhasker, who is the current Captain of the house is safe from nomination, the rest of the contestants were split into two groups. The members from each team had to nominate two contestants from the opposite team. In the end, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Punarnavi Bhupalam, Shilpa Chakravarthy and Ravi Krishna were nominated. To the housemates’ surprise, current House Captain Baba Bhaskar was given a special power, to save any one of the nominated contestants. Baba saved Ravi Krishna for his strong performance in the tasks.

With Ravi is safe from the nominations, Sreemukhi, Mahesh Vitta, Himaja, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Shilpa Chakravarthy stand at the risk of being eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Viewers can save their favourite contestants from elimination, by giving a missed call to the mentioned phone numbers or by casting their votes online.

Missed call voting numbers of nominated contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 3:

Himaja: 8466 996 705

Punarnavi Bhupalam: 8466 996 709

Mahesh Vitta: 8466 996 712

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Shilpa Chakravarthy: 8466 996 717

To vote for the Bigg Boss 3 contestants on Hotstar, viewers will have to log on to the website through email/Facebook account. The viewers will have to search for Bigg Boss Season 3 and click on the vote option. Among the five nominated contestants, viewers can choose their favourite contestant(s) and cast their votes. Each user will be given 10 votes per day, which either can be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. The voting lines will be open until Friday night.