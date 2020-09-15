Bigg Boss 4 Telugu has entered the second week of the season. After the elimination of Surya Kiran in the previous week, Comedian Kumar Sai entered the house as a wild card contestant. Monday’s episode saw nine housemates contestants – Monal Gajjar, Karate Kalyani, Abhijeet, Harika, Syed Sohel, Noel Sean, Akhil Sarthak, Gangavva, and Kumar Sai get nominated for elimination. The voting lines for the second week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu went live on Monday night and viewers can vote to save their favourite contestants until Friday midnight.

Exempting Lasya, captain of the house, the rest of the contestants were asked to take part in the nomination process. The task for week 2 of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu had the contestants board a boat set up in the garden area. One contestant had to get off the boat after every siren. Those who got down were nominated for the week. Gangavva was the first one to get nominated this week as she couldn’t sit in the boat for long. She was followed by Noel, Monal, Kalyani, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Kumar Sai, Harika, and Abijeet. The rest of the housemates Sujatha, Divi, Akhil, Ariyana, and Mehaboob stayed back in the boat who are safe from eviction this week.

Voting missed call numbers of nominated contestants in the second week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Monal: 8886658201

Karate Kalyani: 8886658212

Abijeet: 8886658204

Harika: 8886658208

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Amma Rajasekhar: 8886658211

Noel Sean: 8886658213

Gangavva: 8886658216

Kumar Sai: 8886658217

Voting through Hotstar:

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 voting process on Hotstar involves logging into the app through email/Facebook. The viewers are required to search for Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 episode of a particular day and click on the vote option that can be seen below the episode video. Among the nine contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s) and cast your vote. Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.