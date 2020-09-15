Vizag reported 474 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the district tally to 45,424. According to the report released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 5258 patients are receiving treatment.

The report stated that out of the total COVID-19 cases in Vizag, 39,829 have been discharged so far. Furthermore, five more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, taking the death toll of the district to 337. Currently, Visakhapatnam has 80 very active clusters, 88 active clusters, 559 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Last week, the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam started operations. The 500-bedded block funded by various public sector companies currently caters to COVID-19 patients in Vizag. Several public sector undertakings including Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) have contributed corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the project. Though the block was initially intended for oncology and surgery wards, it is currently used for treating COVID-19 patients. In addition to the CSR funds, the state government has allotted Rs 10 crore worth of equipment including ventilators, monitors, dialysis machines, and ICU beds to operationalise the CSR Block

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 7956 COVID-19 cases. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state COVID-19 cases tally rose to 5,75,079.

61,529 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours. The state had tested 46,61,355 samples for COVID-19. While 4,76,903 people (including the 9764 individuals discharged yesterday) were discharged across the state, 93,204 COVID-19 cases were marked active as on Monday morning. The death toll of the state reached 4972.