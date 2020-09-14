The first week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has drawn to a close. While the episode began on a fun note, it had also marked the first elimination of the season. While Abhijeet, Akhil Sarthak, Mehaboob, Divi, Sujatha, Gangavva, and Surya Kiran, stood at the face of elimination, it was the latter who was evicted from the Bigg Boss House on 13 September. After coming out of the house, Surya Kiran met Akkineni Nagarjuna on the Bigg Boss stage. The director was asked to compare each housemate to an animal put up on the board. Following the Bigg Boss tradition, the director dropped the Bigg Bomb on Devi according to which she will get a day off from the household chores. At the end of the episode, Host Nagarjuna welcomed Comedian Kumar Sai Pampana as the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Kumar Sai Pampana began his career as a writer and assistant director. He shot to fame as an actor with films like Ee Rojullo and Bus Stop. Sharing his thoughts on why he signed up for the reality show, Bigg Boss, Kumar Sai stated that he stepped into the house with a goal to win the show, a hope that the COVID-19 situation gets better by the time he steps out of the house. He also hoped that gets an opportunity to narrate a story to Nagarjuna as he is an aspiring director. Maa TV released a promo on Monday which offers a glimpse of the wild card contestant making an entry into the BB house.

Entering as a wild card contestant in the second week of the show, Sai is likely to have an advantage over others for he had the opportunity to observe and form opinions on them. Though, only time will tell how good his Bigg Boss game is.