Visakhapatnam Collector discusses all-round development plan for the District

The Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS) held a press conference, discussing the action plan for the holistic development of the District. Speaking at the conference, he informed that a comprehensive report was submitted to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in this regard.

Sharing the action plan, Mr Chand said, ”Our prime focus is to furnish even the outskirts of the city, with road widening, sewerage system, and other basic amenities. Measures are also being taken to develop internal roads and to establish a well-connected roadway in the city. These proposed development projects will be taken up, with the help of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA)”.

Addressing the water crisis, the District Collector said, “Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), launched by the Government of India, Rs 500 crore was allocated, to furnish every house, in the district, with a Municipal water connection. Also, the installation of a few more sewerage treatment facilities is on the cards. The treated water will be sent to industries for further usage”.

“In order to provide better governance, the senior district officials will be appointed as special officers. These officers will closely monitor the projects, in their allotted assembly constituencies. Furthermore, I will coordinate with them and regularly review the progress of all these projects”, Mr Chand was quoted saying.