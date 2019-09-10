Rs. 2.44 lakh cash seized from Sub-Registrar’s office in Visakhapatnam

In yet another surprise raid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, in Visakhapatnam, Rs. 2.44 lakh of unaccounted money was seized from the Sub-Registrar’s office in Gajuwaka. As per ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB), Ranga Raju, the officials were acting on a complaint that 0.5% was being collected on the government registration rate.

During the raid, the ACB officials found twelve unauthorised persons in the Sub-Registrar’s office, mostly document writers. According to the ACB, the Sub-Registrar allegedly had two persons, namely, Malleswara Rao and Papa Rao, collecting money from the people. The Sub-Registrar, along with and the two unauthorised people, is being questioned by ACB.

Corruption in the city of Visakhapatnam has been on the rise and continues to hinder its progress. The ACB has been conducting raids in the city and busting up any such activities. Despite that, there seems no end to this menace.