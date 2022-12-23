Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced on Thursday its launch of 5G services here in Visakhapatnam. The leading telecom service provider said that the services will be rolled out in a phased manner.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at prime locations of the city like Beach Road, Dabagardens, Dwarakanagar, Maddilapalem, Purna Market, Waltair Uplands, MVP Colony, Gajuwaka, Railway Station Road and a few other locations.

The authorities have stated that the services will soon be made available across the city as and when the company completes the construction of its network in Visakhapatnam. Customers with 5G-enabled devices can now enjoy high-speed internet at no additional cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

The new high-speed internet will enable users to access High-Definition (HD) video streaming, instant uploading of images, gaming and much more, said the statement. Education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, mobility and logistics will also benefit from this superfast internet they added.

Speaking on this occasion, Shivan Bhargav, CEO of Bharti Airtel for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said that he is thrilled to announce the launch of 5G in Visakhapatnam. He added that customers can now enjoy 20-30 times faster internet speed than the current 4G.

