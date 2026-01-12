Beyond Friends & The Office: 5 underrated sitcoms worth watching!

The week has begun, which means endless meetings, presentations, and reports! While your 9-to-5 may be packed with work, let your 5-to-9 be all about relaxation and entertainment. And what is better than watching sitcoms? They are easy to relate to and navigate humorous situations in a community, workplace, or family. These shows span a range of genres, starting from workplace mockumentaries like The Office and The Paper, to classic romcoms such as How I Met Your Mother and Friends; from cringe comedies like Fleabag, to family-centric series like Modern Family and Schitt’s Creek, and even those built around antiheroes such as Shameless and Veep. If you have watched all of these popular sitcoms and want more recommendations, here are some underrated sitcoms that deserve your time!

Underrated sitcoms to add to your watchlist this week!

1. Derek

Derek is a loyal nursing home care assistant who only sees the good in his quirky co-workers as they juggle against prejudice and shrinking budgets. This sitcom will make you laugh and sometimes cry with its fragile yet realistic plotlines.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

This critically acclaimed yet underrated sitcom deals with Rebacca who uproots her successful life in New York to be near a boyfriend in California she never got over. This show deeply engages with the topics of mental health, love, and following one’s own happiness.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Norsemen

This Norwegian comedy series revolves around a group of Vikings living in the village of Norheim around the year 790. Best described as a mashup of The Office and the Vikings, this show was listed on of the best international TV series in 2017 by the New York Times.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Arrested Development

The Bluth family, once a prominent name in the business, loses everything after the head patriarch gets convicted for fraud. Now Michael, the only sane one in the family, must maintain peace at home.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar, Netflix

5. The Chair

Dr Ji-Yoon Kim is navigating her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. She is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university.

OTT Platform: Netflix

So, the next time you are searching for sitcoms to stream, try out these underrated ones! Each of these shows packs a special kind of comedy that is refreshing and unique. Let us know in the comments which sitcom from this list will be streaming on your screen this week!

