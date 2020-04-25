5 underrated English Web Series that you should watch

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown period has witnessed an increase in the number of people logging on to smart screens to entertain themselves. While some are choosing to complete any long-pending TV series they’ve been watching, others are re-watching their favourite TV shows again. There are also those who are tirelessly in search of new content available on these platforms. It can definitely get quite tricky to find something worth watching. But in reality, you’ll end up spending more time scrolling through the online platform in efforts to find something. Surprisingly, in all this there still many underrated English web series available across streaming channels that you should watch.

While Money Heist and Peaky Blinders have become strong contenders to watch, there are many other underrated English Web Series that are overlooked because of the lack of attention it receives. These lesser recommended TV shows are most often the hidden gems that one would have scrolled past a number of times, but will definitely enjoy and get hooked onto.

1. Good Omens

This adventure webs series runs along a storyline consisting of an Angel and a Demon and how they team up to fight the Armageddon together. With references to the Bible and other historically important events, this show is hard not to enjoy. There are so many laugh out loud moments that one would happily binge watch it for a second time.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

2. Black Mirror

This anthology, set in dystopian future times, is an absolute binge-worthy web series. Watch any episode, from any season, and one will be mind blown. Black Mirror, to its acclaim, has its own standalone episode where the viewer can choose what happens to the plot of the show. The series has fans all across the globe and some of the fan theories are as baffling as the series in itself.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. This Is Us

This emotionally provoking web series is sure to pull a few heartstrings that convey the message that family is everything. This Is Us will take you on a roller coaster ride of many mixed emotions, and tragic happenings, that it is hard to dismiss. Just like how the lockdown has taught us that at the end family is what matters, the same idea is resonated in the series. It is a great show to watch with your whole family.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Orange Is The New Black

Ever wondered what it is like to be in a women’s prison? Orange Is The New Black has fine characters, that are prisoned for various reasons, and showcases their survival inside the prison. Throughout this long series, every character is unwrapped beautifully, by the makers, so that the viewer associates with them on an individual basis. Each character is given sufficient screen space, and time, so as to create a connection with the viewer by the end. This show is humorous and emotionally intriguing in all the right places and is definitely a must-watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Umbrella Academy

Based on the award-winning comic book, of the same name, Umbrella Academy is as volatile and touching as the comic itself. The plot is based on a dysfunctional family, filled with siblings who hate each other, and the unusual superpower they possess. This show is fairly different from the Marvel and DC superhero franchise. The show contains many iconic scenes, and larger than life characters, and has a religious fan following. The fast-paced show is extremely bewildering and its no surprise that the ending leaves one quite perplexed.

Where to watch: Netflix