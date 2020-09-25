While it’s the much pompous, formulaic, and starry big flicks that generally take the poster when it comes to our cinema, there exist several hidden gems that quietly go about their business- presenting good stories to the audience, albeit without much reception at the box office, which is quite a shame. Here, we give you 7 picks from a seemingly huge lot of underrated Telugu films that are streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and other OTTs.

Underrated Telugu films to watch on Amazon Prime, Netflix, other OTTs:

#1 Aithe

Directed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Aithe came as a breath of fresh in Telugu cinema of the early 2000s. Drawing strength from a brilliant screenplay and a wonderful twist at the strike of intermission, Aithe continues to be regarded as one of the finest thrillers made in Telugu. In 2004, the film was even honoured with the National Award for the Best Feature Film in Telugu.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#2 Anukokunda Oka Roju

Yet another gem from Chandrasekhar Yeleti, Anukokunda Oka Roju keeps you glued to the seat right from the word go. Featuring Charmme, Jagapathi Babu, Shashank, and Pavan Malhotra in terrific form, the film revolves around a bizarre incident that takes place in the life of the protagonist. Filled with suspense, twists, and thrills, this one is not to be missed.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Needi Naadhi Oke Katha

Arguably the most underrated film is actor Sree Vishnu’s career so far, Needhi Naadhi Oke Katha is a thought-provoking and moving piece of cinema. Addressing a relevant issue of modern society, this Udugula Venu directorial managed to win critical acclaim, thanks to a wonderful execution and impressive acts by some of the lead characters.

Where to Watch: Sun Nxt

#4 Evvarikee Cheppoddu

A sensible love story that manages to deliver an important message with a fair dose of entertainment, Evvarikee Cheppoddu came as a pleasant surprise last year. Backed by some credible performances, the film also gets it right with its music, cinematography, and other technical aspects.

Where to Watch: Netflix

#5 Bluff Master

While the recently released Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya might have thrown light on Satyadev as one of the most promising talents in Telugu cinema, a handful picks, rather lesser-known ones, from the past already testified the actor’s prowess. Bluff Master, which has him play the role of a con-artist, is one such film that is worthy of your time.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Mental Madhilo

Marking the directorial debut of Vivek Athreya, who later wooed us with Brochevarevarura, Mental Madhilo is an interesting rom-com that seldom bores you. Catching your attention right from the beginning, this Sree Vishnu and Nivetha Pethuraj starrer is another breezy entertainer that comes out trumps with the evergreen formula of “follow your heart”.

Where to watch: Aha

#7 Baanam

Marking the acting debut of actor Nara Rohith, this intense cop drama is one of the many underrated films in the actor’s career. Directed by debutant Chaitanya Dantuluri, Baanam deserves your time for its sincere and no-nonsensical approach.

Where to Watch: Zee5