Leaving millions of music lovers across the globe shattered, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away in Chennai at 1:04 PM on Friday. The 74-year-old was admitted to MGM Hospital on 05 August after he tested positive for coronavirus. After being on life support for weeks, the singer’s health condition turned extremely critical on Thursday, as per the update by the hospital. It may be noted that SP Balasubrahmanyam tested negative COVID-19 earlier this month.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by his wife Savitri, son Charan, and daughter Pallavi.

Speaking to the media, SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan thanked all those who wished for the singer’s recovery and well-being. He further expressed gratitude towards the management and staff of MGM Hospital.

Renowned as ‘Gaana Gaandharvudu’, SP Balasubrahmanyam sang nearly 40,000 songs in 16 languages. Apart from being awarded at several stages across the globe, he was honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and a Guinness World Record for his contribution to Indian music and culture.

Expressing sorrow, celebrities and fans have been taking to social media to pay homage to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Rest in Peace SPB sir. True legend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/aKju0579gB — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 25, 2020

Oru Sahabdham samaptam.

Thank you for the memories. Thank you for showing that a singer can be a fantastic singer, act, voice act, produce, compose & more. You lived and how! Your art will live for aeons and I’ll always celebrate you. #SPB — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) September 25, 2020

The greatest artist of our time has left us. Sincere condolences to SPB sir’s family, friends and the countless fans. Your music will stay with us as a treasure sir. #RIPSPB — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) September 25, 2020

Sad to hear the Demise of the legendary singer – SPB, his songs will echo through time, condolences to his family and close friends 🙏! Om Shanti — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 25, 2020