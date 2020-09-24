The total count of coronavirus cases in Vizag reached 48,761 as 425 new cases were reported in the district between Wednesday and Thursday. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 252 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 173 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. According to the update released by the District COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar 4230 individuals are undergoing treatment for the virus across the district.

The update further stated that 44,151 people have recovered from COVID-19 (including 475 individuals today). It is to be noted that the district witnessed more number of recoveries than the new infections in the past 24 hours. Vizag saw five more individuals succumb to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours to take the district’s death count to 380. Apart from revealing the number of newly reported positive cases, the COVID-19 status in Visakhapatnam on 24 September further stated that the district accounts for 54 very active clusters, 24 active clusters, 640 dormant clusters, and 192 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh saw COVID-19 grow by 7855 on Thursday as the state tally reached 6,54,385. While 69,353 cases are marked active, 5,79,474 people are known to have recovered from the infection so far, including the 8807 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours. The fall in the active cases has been noticeable in the state, where it has dropped by almost 30 percent in the last two weeks. Andhra Pradesh, which was consistently reporting more than 10,000 new cases every day till 10 September, has been slowing down. The new detections have come down to less than 8,000 now.

The death toll increased to 5558 as 52 more individuals succumbed to the deadly virus between Wednesday and Thursday. Stating that Andhra Pradesh is the first major state in India to have crossed 1 Lakh COVID-19 Tests/Million, the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh took to Twitter and shared that a total of 53,78,367 tests were conducted so far in AP.