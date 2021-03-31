With the theatrical tradition returning to full swing earlier this year, March saw several movies make their way to cinema halls in the hope of impressing the audience. While a few managed to hold the viewers captive, the rest had to do with forgettable outcomes. The OTT platforms too, on the other hand, continued to keep us busy with a stream of releases all through the month. As we gear up to bring the curtains down on March, here is a list of the best movies and web series that were released.

Best movies and web series that released in March

#1 Pagglait

Sanya Malhotra, the lead of the film, loses her husband. She works on finding her identity instead of crying for her loss. The director, Umesh Bist. says “no to grief” with this story. This educates us about second chance and self-discovery. You can watch this on Netflix.

# 2 Secret Magic Control Agency

If you are a fairy tale lover, you might have known Hansel and Gretel. They are shown as secret agents in the tale Secret Magic Control Agency. Their mission is to find a missing king with their intelligence, teamwork, and magic. This fairy piece is available on Netflix.

# 3 Jathi Ratnalu

Remember Naveen Polishetty saying, ‘depression runs away after watching the film’? The movie proved it right and it is a feast for comedy lovers. The trio Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Rama Krishna, and Priyadarshi, gave their very best shot in this rib-tickler. So has the multi-talented Farida Abdullah. The film is produced by Nag Ashwin. The cameos are added flavours to the movie. Director Anudeep has made his second film a blockbuster. The movie is yet to release on OTT.

4 Act 1978

The Kannada film, starring Yagna Shetty, is available on Amazon Prime Video. The story runs around a pregnant woman who fights the bureaucratic system. Mansore, who directed Naticharami, directed Act 1978 in a very intriguing way.

5 Rang De

Venky Atluri directed the romantic comedy film starring Nithin and Keerthi Suresh. A boy who is loved by his family, and friends, suddenly finds a difference when the female lead enters into his life. This is a love story between a boy who is a whiner and a generous girl. It is a delightful watch to get rid of stress. The movie is yet to release on OTT.

#6 Godzilla vs Kong

Cinema halls across the globe went bonkers as two of the biggest monsters went head to head in an epic clash. Leaving the crowds in awe, the Hollywood flick, Godzilla vs Kong, came as one of the highly-anticipated movies in March and boy didn’t it entertain action lovers!?