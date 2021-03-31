In a shocking incident, a man from Vizag allegedly trapped 8 women into marriage and later forced them into prostitution. The horrifying news came to light, on Monday, when the first wife of the accused approached Mahila Chetana, an NGO for women.

According to sources, the accused has been identified as Arun Kumar, a resident of Kancharapalem in Vizag. Reportedly, Mr Kumar has been involved in illegal drug and human trafficking for the last few years. Speaking to a media person, his first wife informed that she noticed a change in his behaviour after two years of their marriage. Sharing her ordeal, she said, “He soon resorted to adultery. When I confronted him, he pushed me away due to which I suffered a miscarriage. He further threatened to kill me with his pistol and locked me up in our house. I was so traumatized that I lost the courage to come out and speak the truth.”

As per the details provided by the complainant, the accused lured as many as 8 women into marriage in Vizag and later pressurised them to join the flesh trade. If any of them denied his orders, he would physically abuse the women. Reportedly, he threatened to sell his first wife’s daughter as well. In the latest development, Mr Kumar plotted to marry for the ninth time. A lady claimed that the con-man killed her husband and further harassed her into marrying him. The drug dealer allegedly declared the lady as his ninth wife.

Unable to bear the torture, his first wife, along with the latest victim, approached Mahila Chetana, an NGO for women, for help. The representative of the organisation took stock of the situation and registered complaints with the Vizag Police. The victims have also submitted pictographic and audio proofs to prove him guilty.