The summer has started. It is time to clean out the air conditioners and start chilling up the house. Speaking of chilling, one of the best ways is to stay indoors and enjoy the upcoming OTT releases. Here are 6 movies and web series to look forward on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other OTTs this April.

#1 11th Hour

11th hour; Tamannah Bhatia’s first Telugu web series, is ready to release on Aha. This coincideswith the Ugadi festival coming up.. Praveen Sattaru has directed this thriller. The storyline runs in a corporate company where the female lead fights against her friends and time.

Release Date: 9 April

Platform: Aha

#2 Y

Starring Srikanth and Rahul Ramakrishna, Aha is presentinganother action thriller. Baalu Adusumalli is the writer and director of this murder plot. Rahul Ramakrishna plays the role of a writer.

Release Date: 2 April

Platform: Aha

#3 Ardhashathabdam

Ardhashatabdham is an action story directed by Rawindra Pulle. The movie stars Karthik Rathnam, Naveen Chandra, and Krishna Priya. Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sai Kumar, and Suhas will also be seen in important roles.

Release Date: 2 April

Platform: Aha

#4 Joji

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Dileesh Pothan has directed Joji starring Fahadh Fassil. The plot is twisted with ambition, desire, and mystery. It is a question about Joji being able to succeed his dreams.

Release Date: 7 April

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#5 Irul

Irul is a crime suspense thriller, directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin, starring Fahadh Fassil.. Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran are likely to play important roles.

Release Date: 2 April

Platform: Netflix

#6 The Big Bull

The Big Bull is a story inspired by true events prevailing in stock markets directed by Kookie Gulati. It is also based on the concept of insider trading. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, Nikita Dutta, and Soham Shah.

Release Date: 8 April

Platform: Disney Hotstar