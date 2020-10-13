A General Cargo Ship MV MAA drifted to the shore in Vizag during the early hours of Tuesday. The vessel, which is reportedly sailing under the flag of Bangladesh, has reportedly been drifted aground after losing both its anchors. People have been turning out in numbers, since this morning, at the Tenneti Park area to catch a sight of the 80 meter long vessel.

Heavy winds and tides, caused due to the latest deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, are expected to have influenced the Bangladeshi cargo ship’s movement towards the Vizag shore. However, no damage to the ship has been reported. Sources claim that around 10 crew members onboard are also safe. Reportedly, the Indian Coast Guard authorities have taken stock of the situation to take the necessary action.