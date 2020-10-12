Vizag witnessed 135 fresh coronavirus cases due to the infection caused by the dreaded virus, between Sunday and Monday. As per the update received on 12 October, the tally in the Vizag district rose to 53,163. On a brighter note, the active cases declined to 2623. The recoveries, on the other hand, rose to 50,097 as 305 individuals were discharged in the past 24 hours in Vizag.

The death toll reached 443 as one more COVID-19 patient succumbed to the virus in the district. Apart from stating the active cases and recoveries in the district, the latest coronavirus update, issued by Special COVID-19 Officer, PV Sudhakar, further revealed that Vizag currently has 9 very active clusters, 65 active clusters, 244 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

According to the bulletin released by Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, 61,112 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the past 24 hours. The state reported 3224 new COVID-19 cases, among which 2243 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests, and 981 were via Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 7,58,951. The total active coronavirus cases as of Monday marked 43,983 while the total number of recoveries rose to 7,08,712 including 5504 today. The death toll rose to 6256 in the state.

On the national front, India registered 66,732 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the country’s COVID-19 cases tally has now crossed the 71.2-lakh mark, showed data shared by the Health Ministry this morning. The active coronavirus cases have come down to 8.61 lakh while the recoveries reached 61.49 lakh. As many as 1.09 lakh patients across the country succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan said that India will soon roll out the FELUDA paper strip test for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2. The Minister informed that the test showed 96 percent sensitivity and 98 percent specificity compared to ICMR’s current acceptation criteria of RT-PCR Kit of at least 95 percent sensitivity and at least 99 percent specificity.