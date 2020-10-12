Visakhapatnam, which has been receiving rainfall since Sunday evening, is expected to witness continued spells of showers in the coming days. As per the weather update released by India Metrological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam during the early hours of Tuesday.

Under this influence, the forecast predicts heavy rainfall in Visakhapatnam district, with a few areas expected to receive showers in excess of 20 cm while others might see thunderstorms along with rains.

“The depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 04 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay

centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, 12 October 2020, near latitude 15.7°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 280 km southeast of Visakhapatnam. It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur & Visakhapatnam, close to Kakinada during the early hours of 13 October 2020.” the bulletin stated.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places likely to occur over south Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and north Kerala and heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Vidarbha on 12 October 2020. Extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 20 cm per day) is also likely at isolated places over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Kerala and adjoining Coastal Karnataka on 12th October 2020,” it added.

With the latest weather update, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand directed authorities to stay vigil. From alerting people living in low-lying areas to staying in readiness to carry out relief operations, several instructions have been passed to concerned departments. Control room numbers- 0891 2590102, 0891 2590100- have been set up to provide information to the public.

Meanwhile, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea for the next two to three days. Efforts are also being made to bring back the boats that have already entered the sea.