APTDC likely to introduce night safari in Araku and Lambasingi

With the arrival of winter, tourists are flocking Visakhapatnam to relish the cold weather in Araku and Lambasingi. In a bid to enhance the tourists’ experience, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) is likely to introduce night safari in Araku Valley and Lambasingi.

As per APTDC Divisional Manager Prasad Reddy, the officials are planning to take up the initiative with the help of Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. He added that as a part of the pilot project, the night safari is likely to begin from Sunkari Metta.

According to the proposal, the night safari will facilitate the tourists to witness the birds and wild animals of Araku and Lambasingi. Reportedly, the APTDC will set up tents amid dense woods, and provide food and accommodation to the nature lovers. The representatives of the AP Forest Department will then escort the tourists in the department vehicle on a night safari. Also, the officials will take measures to ensure the safety of visitors.

In November, the APTDC installed temporary dome and bamboo tents in Lambasingi to accommodate the footfall. The corporation is reportedly setting up cottages worth Rs 5 crore while a few private players too are planning to add to the facilities at Araku and Lambasingi.